June 18, 2021PBS NewsHour full episode

Friday on the NewsHour...

Friday on the NewsHour, President Biden warns of the deadly delta variant, while marking a new milestone in the fight against COVID-19. Then, Iranians vote for their next president as a hard-line candidate looks likely to win. As Americans observe a new federal holiday, a renowned historian shares her personal story of Juneteenth. And, we discuss the week in politics with Brooks and Capehart.

