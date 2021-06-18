Friday on the NewsHour, President Biden warns of the deadly delta variant, while marking a new milestone in the fight against COVID-19. Then, Iranians vote for their next president as a hard-line candidate looks likely to win. As Americans observe a new federal holiday, a renowned historian shares her personal story of Juneteenth. And, we discuss the week in politics with Brooks and Capehart.
Segments From This Episode
5 amazing American souls lost to COVID-194 min
In ‘On Juneteenth,’ author Annette Gordon-Reed explores how Texas’ history shaped her life6 min
Brooks and Capehart on Trump emails to DOJ, Biden-Putin summit, Juneteenth13 min
Emails show how President Trump’s team scrambled to overturn election results3 min
Iranians decry, boycott election tipped in hard-liner’s favor by supreme leader9 min
Despite improving conditions, COVID will ‘scar’ a generation of health care workers6 min
News Wrap: US Gulf Coast braces for storms, West faces deadly heat wave6 min
Biden, Harris urge Black Americans to get vaccinated in Juneteenth addresses4 min
