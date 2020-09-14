Despite spiraling coronavirus crisis, Syria’s ‘government is not concerned at all’

Nick Schifrin:

She fits masks on children whose country has been at war longer than they have been alive. Northwest Syria has over 260 coronavirus cases, including at an internally displaced persons camp where social distancing is impossible and no sanitation systems prevents proper hand washing.

Children are especially vulnerable because, many already suffer from a parasite spread by sand flies. And after Russia and China restricted humanitarian aid to a single border crossing, some Syrians haven't received any help in four months.

Mohannad Ismail has three children with learning disabilities.