DHS official says voters should be confident in election — and patient for its results

William Brangham:

With just days to go before the election, U.S. security officials worry that millions of Americans will be exposed to even more misinformation online.

Christopher Krebs is one of those who's watching out for it. He is the director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency at the Department of Homeland Security.

Chris Krebs, great to have you back on the "NewsHour."

We will get to misinformation in a moment.

But, first, I want to talk about our voting systems.

Millions of people have already voted. Millions more will vote next week. How confident are you that our myriad voting systems all over the country are ready for next week?