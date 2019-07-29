Did the FAA’s deference to Boeing compromise safety of 737 MAX?

John Yang:

Judy, The Times found that FAA engineers were increasingly sidelined and kept in the dark about key developments during the approval process of the 737 MAX, and that FAA managers often deferred to Boeing.

In fact, after the first deadly crash, the newspaper says FAA officials realized they didn't fully understand the automated system now blamed for helping send the two planes into fatal nosedives.

Natalie Kitroeff is the lead reporter on that article in The Times, and she joins us now from The Times newsroom in New York.

Natalie, thanks so much for joining us.

This automated system called MCAS, Boeing intended it as a way to prevent the plane from losing the ability to fly by having the nose pitch up too high.

So why is it — explain to us how it is that the FAA, after that first crash, went into their records, and realized they had very little information on it?