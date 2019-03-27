Does handling of Boeing safety issue reveal ‘fundamental conflict’ for the FAA?

Amna Nawaz:

Judy, senators pursued several lines of questioning now part of the national conversation. Were there adequate safety inspections for the 737 MAX initially by regulators? Are the regulators too close to the industry itself? And have cost considerations affected safety?

We will look at all of that and what Boeing has pledged to do. The aerospace giant said the flight control system, which was suspected of pushing the jets downward in those crashes, will now be fed information by two sensors, instead of just one.

Its maneuvering of the plane will not be as dramatic. And there will be some new computer training for pilots as well.

Our own aviation specialist, Miles O'Brien, has been watching all of this, and he joins me now from San Francisco.

Miles, good to talk to you.

You heard what Boeing has now proposed. Do those proposals quiet the concerns?