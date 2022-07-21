Disney’s ‘Ms. Marvel’ features 1st Muslim superhero

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, Director:

If you had told me that this story would be told 20 years ago, when I was growing up, I would have laughed at it.

But my daughters are going to have a superhero that looks like them, that are use — about curfew just the way they do, or that are given what they should be wearing.

What "Ms. Marvel" does is, it takes audiences into our world, lets them in into our secret, that we have this beautiful, colorful, incredible culture.