Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Leave your feedback
Thursday on the NewsHour, the Jan. 6 committee focuses on the actions of former President Trump as the mob attacked the Capitol. Then, Russia tightens its grip on eastern Ukraine by overhauling police forces and making plans for secession referendums. Plus, the millions who rely on the Colorado River for water face an uncertain future amid an unrelenting drought.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Additional Support Provided By: