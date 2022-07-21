July 21, 2022PBS NewsHour full episode

Thursday on the NewsHour...

Thursday on the NewsHour, the Jan. 6 committee focuses on the actions of former President Trump as the mob attacked the Capitol. Then, Russia tightens its grip on eastern Ukraine by overhauling police forces and making plans for secession referendums. Plus, the millions who rely on the Colorado River for water face an uncertain future amid an unrelenting drought.

Listen to the Broadcast

Subscribe to the Full Show Podcast

Segments From This Episode

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: