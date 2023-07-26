Displaced Syrians in peril after Russian veto at UN halts aid to rebel-held areas

This month, a Russian veto at the U.N. Security Council suspended humanitarian aid delivery to rebel-held northwest Syria. The Syrian regime declared all aid deliveries to rebel-held territories must now be coordinated through Damascus and not the U.N. As John Yang reports, more than four million Syrians, most of whom are internally displaced, have lost access to crucial humanitarian aid.

William Brangham is a correspondent and producer for PBS NewsHour

