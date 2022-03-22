Help us continue to be your leading source for trustworthy news and information!

Dissecting the questions Senators are asking Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson

Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson spent hours on defending her representation of Guantanamo Bay detainees and denying she'd been too lenient in child pornography cases. Saikrishna Prakash, a University of Virginia law professor and former clerk to Justice Clarence Thomas, and Margaret Russell, a law professor at Santa Clara University, join Judy Woodruff to discuss the hearing.

