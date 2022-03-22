Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson defends her judicial record in Senate hearing

Lisa Desjardins:

I believe some of the Republicans, especially these leading these questions, they're not surprised.

This was part of their game plan coming into this hearing. This is what they wanted to ask about. But I think, for Democrats and for some Republicans who have been around here longer, who want to talk about things like judicial philosophy, which we did hear fascinating debate about, they, I think, are surprised that this has been suddenly a headline of his hearing, that it did get so contentious, and that there were so many repeated questions along the same lines, not just questions, but accusations.

I just came from talking to Senator Hawley about his questioning of Judge Jackson. And I asked him, do you not allow for the possibility that she was in line with probationary officers' recommendations, if not prosecutors, which is his charge?

And he said: "Well, I haven't seen those probationary recommendations, and the prosecutors are the ones that matter."

Then I said, well, what about the data that shows she was, in fact, in line with federal judges across the country at the time, including judges in Missouri? And he told me he has not seen that data.

But that's an important point. Where was she relative to the rest of the country?

And, moreover, I asked him, what do you think this tells you about her as a Supreme Court nominee? He says he thinks she's just too lenient in this category. But it is just one category of her long jurisprudence. It definitely changed the flavor of the day, Judy.