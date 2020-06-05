Do May jobs numbers indicate economic recovery has begun?

Lisa Desjardins:

This is something critical for many of these — millions of these small businesses, John, who have been waiting for weeks, worried they were not going to be able to use this money.

This, of course, is the program that is meant to help businesses with 500 or fewer workers. The idea is, this program essentially floats most of the fixed costs for those businesses for two months. That's how much money the federal government is giving.

However, those businesses were only given an eight-week window to use that money. So, let's — that was a problem for a lot of them.

So, let's look at a graphic about what has changed, what the president signed today. First of all, the president's — the bill from the Congress and the president said, the — these funds can be spent over 24 weeks. It was eight weeks, so that's a huge extension.

Now, 60 percent of that money must go to salaries. That's a lower figure than, previously, it was — it was 75 percent. Some of these businesses said, we don't spend 75 percent on our salaries. Sixty percent is too much.

So, essentially, John, what's happened here is, businesses aren't getting more money, but they're getting a lot more flexibility. There are some technical problems with the way this bill was written, however. We're working — we're seeing what changes may come when this is actually administered.

But as far as evidence that this bill, that this program made a big deal in our economy, this was clearly the largest infusion of cash in the economy in the past months.

Let's look a little bit at what this program did, another graphic here for you. We have got a program that so far has used $510 billion. It still has more than $100 billion left to spend that's been approved.

Now, this is 4.5 million American small businesses that have used these funds. And, John, the average loan is not that large, considering the situation right now, about $114,000 on average. So, we are talking about small businesses across this country.

And if you look at the data, if you look at exactly when this money hit, most of these businesses got this money in May. And that could have something to do with these unemployment numbers.