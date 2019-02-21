Do-over election in N.C. congressional district requires new primaries

Miles Parks:

So, it was a pretty incredible day overall. And that's saying something, considering every single day of this hearing since Monday has been — has had at least one or two incredible moments.

Today was the day we were supposed to hear from Mark Harris, who took the stand early in the morning and testified all morning about what he knew about this absentee ballot fraud that investigators have been laying out over the past few days.

It centered on a political operative named McCrae Dowless, who Harris had actually hired himself to work on upping the absentee ballot totals in the eastern part of the district. More and more evidence has come out that suggests that Dowless was using tactics that are illegal in North Carolina, collecting ballots.

One woman even testified that she filled in some ballots for voters who let them blank when they turned in their ballots to her. So it was getting more and more clear that the election results were tainted. And then today we actually had a bipartisan vote, a 5-0 unanimous vote, from the state board of elections, to hold a brand-new election and throw out the results from November.