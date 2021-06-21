Doctored baseballs? MLB’s sticky situation, new rules explained

Amna Nawaz:

Judy, batting averages are down, strikeouts are up, and suspicions are high.

So, starting today, officials are cracking down on the use of sticky stuff by pitchers. That's the substances that give them better grip, more spin, making pitches harder to hit.

As of tonight, umpires can start inspecting pitchers' fingers, gloves, even their hats during the game. That goes for relief pitchers too.

Joining me now explain what's been going on and why Major League Baseball is making this move is Stephanie Apstein. She's a senior writer for "Sports Illustrated."

Stephanie, welcome to the "NewsHour," and thanks for being here.

So, this practice of adding sticky stuff to a ball by pitchers, it has been going on for years and years. Why is the MLB cracking down on this now?

Stephanie Apstein, "Sports Illustrated": Yes, it has.

It's — the history of baseball is basically also the history of pitch doctoring. But the difference is that now the technology is so advanced that they can get really good at it. So they can apply something to a baseball and then they can immediately see the data on what that did. And so they can really perfect the craft.