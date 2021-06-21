Monday on the NewsHour, we examine the Supreme Court ruling that college athletes can receive additional education related benefits. Then, how the Taliban is seizing more territory from the Afghan government as the U.S. military withdraws. Also, a look at the mental toll of the pandemic and police killings over the past year on Black Americans. And, analysis from our Politics Monday team.
Segments From This Episode
News Wrap: Iran’s president-elect rules out meeting with Biden, asks for lift on sanctions5 min
How the latest Supreme Court ruling could impact the student athlete compensation battle7 min
Taliban gains Afghan territory, may seek ‘complete return to power’ amid US withdrawal9 min
In the Big Apple, a crowded mayoral race to save a city ‘gone to hell’7 min
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on NYC mayor’s race, vaccine divide, infrastructure10 min
COVID, police violence took an excessive toll on Black Americans’ psyche. Can they heal?9 min
Doctored baseballs? MLB’s sticky situation, new rules explained5 min
