What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

June 21, 2021PBS NewsHour full episode

Monday on the NewsHour...

Monday on the NewsHour, we examine the Supreme Court ruling that college athletes can receive additional education related benefits. Then, how the Taliban is seizing more territory from the Afghan government as the U.S. military withdraws. Also, a look at the mental toll of the pandemic and police killings over the past year on Black Americans. And, analysis from our Politics Monday team.

Listen to the Broadcast

Subscribe to the Full Show Podcast

Segments From This Episode

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: