Defense Department moves to fix failures in addressing sexual assault in the ranks

The Pentagon estimates there could be as many as 20,000 sexual assaults in the military every year. Right now, military commanders decide whether service members under their command should be prosecuted.

An independent commission recommended removing the chain of command from that decision-making process. But, until tonight, the Defense Department has resisted that.

For more on Secretary Austin's endorsement of that recommendation, we turn to retired Colonel Don Christensen, who had a 23-year career as an Air Force lawyer and is now president of Protect Our Defenders, an advocacy group.