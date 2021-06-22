Tuesday on the NewsHour, the U.S. Senate takes on election reform in a contentious fight. Then, how much of Mosul remains in ruins amid sluggish reconstruction efforts, years after the battle to retake the city from ISIS. And, tribal universities begin to recover from the pandemic that exacerbated their unique struggles to reach students.
Tuesday on the NewsHour...
Listen to the BroadcastSubscribe to the Full Show Podcast
Segments From This Episode
-
Where Democrats compromised to get Sen. Manchin’s support on voting rights bill6 min
-
Centralized voting bill won’t restore public trust in election, Sen. Thune says6 min
-
Democrats ‘another step closer’ to reforming filibuster, Sen. Padilla says6 min
-
News Wrap: 900 Secret Service employees tested positive for COVID-19 since March 20205 min
-
Leftover mines, dead bodies still haunt Mosul residents years after war with ISIS9 min
-
COVID ‘knocked the wind out of’ Navajo Nation, its colleges. Here’s how they’re recovering8 min
-
Defense Department moves to fix failures in addressing sexual assault in the ranks5 min
-
How Carl Nassib’s coming out may be a starting point to alter ‘macho’ NFL attitudes7 min
What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.