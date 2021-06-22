What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

June 22, 2021PBS NewsHour full episode

Tuesday on the NewsHour...

Tuesday on the NewsHour, the U.S. Senate takes on election reform in a contentious fight. Then, how much of Mosul remains in ruins amid sluggish reconstruction efforts, years after the battle to retake the city from ISIS. And, tribal universities begin to recover from the pandemic that exacerbated their unique struggles to reach students.

Listen to the Broadcast

Subscribe to the Full Show Podcast

Segments From This Episode

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: