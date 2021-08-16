Does the fallout in Afghanistan hurt American credibility?

Judy Woodruff:

And now, for a different perspective, returned to Laurel Miller. She was deputy and then acting U.S. special representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan from 2013 to 2017. She's now director of the Asia Program at The International Crisis Group.

Laurel Miller, thank you very much for joining us.

And let me just turn to you with the arguments General — former General — retired General McMaster was making. And that is that this is not just a failure for the United States right now; it is going to lead to a strengthening of the very terrorist groups that the United States does not want to even think about being in our future.