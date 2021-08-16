Inside the desperate, dangerous scramble to evacuate Kabul as Taliban seizes control

Jane Ferguson:

It is late here, Judy, so most people are hunkered down at home. The Taliban implement a curfew in the city at this time.

But I don't think people are that surprised by Biden's remarks, because they have heard him push back against any criticism of the way this drawdown has happened. But I do think there will be a little bit of shock about the criticism that has been leveled at Afghan security forces, those that have been considered America's allies throughout this, and those who have taken huge casualty rates in recent years fighting the Taliban.

Now, of course, he also alluded to the commando units, the special forces units, that they had been fighting particularly hard. But they also probably won't be too surprised at his criticism of the politicians. And you hear the criticism much more harshly here on the ground, the political leadership and Afghanistan that essentially moved out.

And people feel very much so abandoned by their own political leadership, as well as America.

But I think one of the frustrations on the ground here that people voice to us a lot is that the argument has been shaped around this idea of whether America stays or goes, instead of really discussing how America goes. Most people here wanted this war to draw down and wanted — they saw America withdrawing as an indicator that violence could be reduced and as a positive thing.

But what people feel frustrated by is that there isn't a conversation as to what the strategy was for that drawdown, rather than simply just wheels up.