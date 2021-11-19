Does the Rittenhouse acquittal set a precedent? Two experts weigh in

Julius Kim:

Yes, a lot of — much ado has been made about Judge Schroeder's rulings and some of the things he's been — he did in court. He played "Jeopardy." He loves to tell anecdotes and tell little stories.

But what I was looking at more and focusing more on were his legal rulings. And Judge Schroeder has been around a long time. He's the oldest serving judge in the state of Wisconsin, and he does things his way, which is his prerogative. It's his courtroom, and he's entitled to have a certain personality.

But in terms of the rulings themselves, I don't think anyone can debate or argue the fact that he is a thoughtful judge. That may be part of the critique, is that he tends to think aloud sometimes. But he gives both sides an opportunity to argue their positions. He always says, OK, state, do you have a response? Defense, do you have a response?

And so some of the rulings might not — not everyone may have agreed with his rulings, but, in the end, I thought that they were generally fair, and there was some logic behind it. And this is just a matter of people not realizing that the judge has the power to make these decisions during the course of a trial. And he exercised them.