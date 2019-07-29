Does Trump’s new pick for intelligence director have the background for the job?

Shane Harris:

Well, on the question of the Russia probe, he is definitely in the camp of a number of Republican lawmakers who question whether the probe was improperly begun.

The probe here we're talking about, of course, is of Russian interference in the election, but also possible linkages between the Trump campaign and the Russian government, which is something that Director Mueller investigated and found there wasn't evidence to bring a conspiracy charge.

Ratcliffe and others believe that this investigation into Trump may have had a political motivation, and therefore kind of everything that came after it is sort of a fruit of the poisoned tree.

And he's focused a lot of his inquiry in his positions on the Judiciary Committee and the Intelligence Committee trying to get to the bottom of things you hear about, like the Steele dossier, these memos that the FBI had from a private investigator talking about possible linkages between Trump and Russia, text messages that were exchanged between FBI personnel that revealed a political bias against the president.

So that's really where he's been coming at it. In terms of his time in Congress, it's been quite brief. He was briefly a U.S. attorney before he was elected to the House. And he did serve in an anti-terrorism position in Texas, but not in a district that's especially known for prosecuting a lot of terrorism cases.

So he doesn't come to the nomination to be DNI with a very extensive resume in national security or foreign policy experience.