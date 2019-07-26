What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Gretchen Frazee
WATCH: Mueller's full testimony before the House Intelligence Committee

Politics

Former special counsel Robert Mueller testified before the House Intelligence Committee on July 24 regarding about his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election as well as possible ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Mueller had agreed to appear before Congress after being subpoenaed, but told Congress he would not go beyond the contents of his report that was released months earlier.

Watch Mueller’s full testimony the House Intelligence Committee in the video above.

Gretchen Frazee
