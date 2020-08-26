Does Trump’s record align with its RNC portrayal?

Yamiche Alcindor:

That's right.

The tone of first lady Melania Trump's speech was vastly different from what we have heard from the RNC over the last week. She started off by expressing sympathy for people who have been infected by the coronavirus or who have died. She said she understood that some Americans felt helpless because of the virus, and said that you are not alone.

That said, there were other speakers, most notably, Larry Kudlow, a top White House economic adviser, who talked about the virus as if it was in the past tense, as if it was somehow behind the U.S., and that we — this is all in the rearview mirror.

So, I want to put up for some people — for people and our viewers numbers that show where we are when it comes to this pandemic. The daily new cases in the United States has decreased in the last month in the United States.

But this country is seeing 42,000 new cases per day on average during the last week. Also, the U.S. has the second highest average of new cases after India. And, Judy, people in the United States are more — way more people in the United States are dying from the coronavirus than in modernized industrialized countries.

Another thing to note, a recent poll, a CBS poll, found that Democrats and Republicans see the pandemic in vastly different terms. Republican said that they thought it was acceptable to have about 170,000 Americans die because we are in the midst of a pandemic. But about 90 percent of Democrats said that that number was unacceptable.

That's just one way that we see this polarized society impacting how people view the coronavirus.