DOJ rebukes Louisville police for pattern of civil rights abuses

Geoff Bennett:

The city has already banned so-called no-knock warrants and paid $12 million to Breonna Taylor's family to end a wrongful death lawsuit.

Kristen Clarke is the assistant attorney general for the Civil Rights Department at the Justice Department, and she joins us now from Louisville.

Thank you for being with us.

And this announcement is the result of a two-year investigation following the shooting of Breonna Taylor. The attorney general said today that a Louisville Metro Police Department official told the DOJ shortly after this investigation opened that Breonna Taylor "was a symptom of problems that we have had for years."

Based on your investigation, why were those problems so persistent?