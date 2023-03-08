March 8, 2023PBS NewsHour full episode

Wednesday on the NewsHour...

Wednesday on the NewsHour, the Justice Department issues a scathing rebuke of Louisville police for repeated civil rights violations brought to light after the killing of Breonna Taylor. Then, lawmakers question health and intelligence officials about the origins of COVID. Plus, we continue our series on the deepening divide in America with an examination of how politics became personal identity.

