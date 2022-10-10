Dozens of Russian missiles strike civilian targets in Ukrainian cities

Nick Schifrin:

They were killed on the road as they began their day. They were killed in their cars as they drove to work during the morning rush hour. And they were killed next to where children once climbed, a playground of giggles replaced by a city of sirens.

Around the corner, the victims. She was too stunned to ask for help in a park in downtown Kyiv that became a center for triage. Medics did the best they could to save the injured. But today's wounds didn't only pierce skin. They pierced this city's sense of safety. What were they hit by? Beyond the photographers, another apparent target, the glass office building that a Russian rocket transformed into a million flying shards.

After a first strike, this girl describes how her hands were shaking, until the next strike hits. Also targeted, the city's icons, a bridge made of glass designed for tourists. The strikes drove Kyiv underground. Olena Somyk and her daughter fled here from Ukraine's occupied south.

Olena Somyk, Resident of Kherson: Really, I think, because they are bastards. That's it. They want to destroy our people, our infrastructure, everything.