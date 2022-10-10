October 10, 2022PBS NewsHour full episode

Monday on the NewsHour...

Monday on the NewsHour, Russia conducts missile strikes in several major Ukrainian cities in response to an explosion on a bridge to Crimea. The push to vaccinate people against newer variants COVID-19 continues as public health concerns remain. Plus, low literacy voters struggle to cast their ballots in the face of a wave of restrictive new voting laws.

Listen to the Broadcast

Subscribe to the Full Show Podcast

Segments From This Episode

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: