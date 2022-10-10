Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Monday on the NewsHour, Russia conducts missile strikes in several major Ukrainian cities in response to an explosion on a bridge to Crimea. The push to vaccinate people against newer variants COVID-19 continues as public health concerns remain. Plus, low literacy voters struggle to cast their ballots in the face of a wave of restrictive new voting laws.
