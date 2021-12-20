Dr. Collins reflects on career at NIH, COVID response effort, work on genome sequencing

Judy Woodruff:

Now let's return to the challenges of COVID and the perspective of the director of the National Institutes of Health.

Dr. Francis Collins is retiring from that position after more than a decade. And he is warning that, if the country doesn't take all the necessary measures, we could face a million cases a day in the U.S. this winter.

Before he became NIH director, he was known for his work on genetics. He helped discover the gene that causes cystic fibrosis, and then he led the government's efforts to map the finished sequence of the human genome, the instructions in our DNA. As NIH director, he led efforts to grow its budget to $50 billion annually.

I sat down with him recently at the NIH.

Dr. Francis Collins, thank you very much for talking with us.

Dr. Francis Collins, Director, National Institutes of Health: Glad to be with you right here at NIH.