Dr. Fauci on CDC’s reimposed mask guidelines, vaccine requirements and GOP criticism

Judy Woodruff:

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control today undid earlier advice and reimposed stricter mask-wearing guidelines around the country.

CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said people who are fully vaccinated should resume wearing masks indoors in regions where coronavirus infections and transmission are high. She also recommended that everyone in K-12 schools wear a mask, whatever their vaccination status.

And, late today, the White House confirmed that President Biden will announce on Thursday that all federal workers and contractors must be vaccinated against COVID. Those who refuse could face regular testing and other requirements.

Dr. Anthony Fauci is director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the chief medical adviser to the president.

Dr. Fauci, thank you very much for joining us.

Part of this new guidance has to do with telling people, even those who are vaccinated, that, when they are in indoor places, that they should wear a mask, if they're in locations where the virus is surging. But how are they to know where the virus is surging? That part seems unclear.