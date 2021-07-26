Should your doctor be vaccinated? Frontline workers face calls for mandatory inoculation

Judy Woodruff:

One major labor union signaled that it may fight the changes.

Separately, nearly 60 major medical organizations issued a call for mandatory vaccinations for all health care workers. More than 40 percent of all nursing home staff are still not fully vaccinated.

For his part, President Biden announced today that people suffering from long-term symptoms of COVID could qualify as having a disability under the federal Americans With Disabilities Act. Today is the 31st anniversary of that law. Individuals would get additional protections from discrimination in employment and housing. But they have to be assessed to qualify.

Let's focus more now on today's news around mandatory vaccinations.

Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel helped organize that statement from those medical groups. He's the co-director of the Healthcare Transformation Institute at the University of Pennsylvania.

Dr. Zeke Emanuel, welcome back to the "NewsHour."

I think many people assumed that the majority or all health care workers are already vaccinated. But that is not the case, is it?