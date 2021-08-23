Dr. Fauci on Pfizer vaccine’s FDA approval, approving Moderna and Johnson & Johnson shots

Dr. Anthony Fauci:

Indeed.

What this is, Judy, is really the really final imprimatur and the stamp of approval. The FDA, as is their job to do, and they did it well, has meticulously gone every single bit of data, from the standpoint of the effectiveness of the vaccine, the safety of the vaccine, and also things that the public doesn't appreciate, namely, the inspection of the facilities that manufacture the vaccine to make sure that there's consistency in the production of it.

So, I believe people now, understandably, who have felt, well, this was under an emergency use authorization, does that mean it doesn't really have the full approval, well, even under the EUA, the experience that we have had with the efficacy and the safety should make people feel that that was a very, very good stamp of approval, based purely on the data that we were getting.

But now that it's official — and what that's going to mean, I believe, Judy, is that there are probably maybe 20, up to 30 percent of people who in good faith felt that they really wanted that ultimate approval before they felt comfortable in getting the vaccine.

And we have about a little bit less than 90 million people who are eligible to be vaccinated who have not yet gotten vaccinated. I hope that this is going to get those 20 to 30 percent or so of people to wind up deciding that now they feel comfortable with getting vaccinated.

In addition, it's going to allow people who feel they want to mandate — I mean, they could be schools, universities, colleges, places of business — who are reluctant to make vaccination a requirement for attendance or employment or what have you, who will feel much more comfortable now doing that you have an official stamp of approval from the FDA.

So, in two areas, I think it's going to really impact the number of people who get vaccinated.