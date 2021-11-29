How the world is responding to the omicron variant

Yamiche Alcindor:

Today, a U.S. ban on foreign travelers from across Southern Africa took effect, as Japan, Morocco and Israel banned entry by all foreigners.

At the White House, President Biden addressed his decision targeting South Africa, where Omicron was first detected and seven other African countries.

Joe Biden, President of the United States: This variant is a cause for concern, not a cause for panic.

The reason for the immediate travel ban is, there were a significant number of cases, unlike any other country, well, a few around South Africa, in the world. We needed time to give people an opportunity to say get that vaccination now, before it heads — it's going to move around the world.