How the world is responding to the omicron variant

A growing number of nations imposed travel restrictions Monday to try to slow the spread of the new coronavirus variant, omicron. The moves came as more cases of the variant were confirmed internationally. But some warned the travel bans — including those imposed by the U.S.— would not be effective and could even be counterproductive. White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor reports.
A growing number of nations imposed travel restrictions today to try to slow the spread of the new coronavirus variant, Omicron.
The moves came as more cases of the variant were confirmed internationally. But some warned that the travel bans, including one imposed by the U.S., would not be effective and could even be counterproductive.
Today, a U.S. ban on foreign travelers from across Southern Africa took effect, as Japan, Morocco and Israel banned entry by all foreigners.
At the White House, President Biden addressed his decision targeting South Africa, where Omicron was first detected and seven other African countries.
Joe Biden, President of the United States: This variant is a cause for concern, not a cause for panic.
The reason for the immediate travel ban is, there were a significant number of cases, unlike any other country, well, a few around South Africa, in the world. We needed time to give people an opportunity to say get that vaccination now, before it heads — it's going to move around the world.
Along with the U.S., Britain, Canada and a dozen other nations, including the European Union, have banned travel from Southern Africa. Australia has delayed its plans to reopen borders.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa criticized the rush to impose travel bans.
Cyril Ramaphosa, South African President:
We need to resist unjustified, as well as unscientific travel restrictions that only serve to further disadvantage developing economies.
Many public health leaders have also pushed back on the bans.
Andy Slavitt, President Biden's former senior adviser on COVID-19, took to Twitter, saying — quote — "A far better response would be the mass shipment of hundreds of millions of vaccines to the area."
The Omicron variant has now been confirmed in more than a dozen countries across several continents. Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and the Pacific have all reported that the variant has hit their shores. And over the weekend, two cases were confirmed in Canada. That's the first time the variant has been recorded in North America.
The makers of two highly effective vaccines, Pfizer and Moderna, are already pivoting their efforts to address the Omicron variant.
Dr. Paul Burton is Moderna's chief medical officer:
Dr. Paul Burton, Chief Medical Officer, Moderna:
We will know from laboratory tests in the next couple of weeks just how effective the vaccines are against this variant. If we need to manufacture an Omicron-specific variant, it's going to take some weeks.
The World Health Organization has classified Omicron as a variant of concern. But it's urging nations not to overreact.
Here's the WHO director general:
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director General:
South Africa and Botswana should be thanked for detecting, sequencing and reporting this variant, not penalized.
The Delta variant remains responsible for most infections globally. And it's not yet clear whether Omicron causes more severe disease.
President Biden says that, while he does not favor further shutdowns or lockdowns, the best defense against the variant is the vaccine.
Joe Biden:
The vaccines will continue to provide a degree of protection against severe disease.
While Omicron has yet to be detected in the U.S., experts say it's not a matter of if, but when.
For the "PBS NewsHour," I'm Yamiche Alcindor.