Drag queen events are increasingly targeted by right-wing demonstrators

I think because of all of this rhetoric that we're seeing.

There was — there have been so many articles mentions and talk about the LGBTQ community in a really negative, nasty way.

And what happens here is that social media goes unchecked, and it takes those lies and that disinformation and it spreads like wildfire. It stirs up people and creates this environment that is very deadly. And I think we — it's really interesting, because we started doing this count right before Colorado Springs happened, because we realize that, if you pulled back and you looked at it holistically, there were so many attacks against the drag community, that it wasn't these isolated instances.

It actually was a coordinated effort against the drag community, against the LGBTQ community. And right before that mass shooting happened in Colorado Springs at Club Q, all of a sudden, it all came together that there were 124 attacks and protests against dread events.

And these events, just so you know, are light and fun., for my family, during COVID, we did drag bingo on Zoom as a holiday event, so that we all could get together and have some fun and some laughs and joy in a really dark time.

These are really fun events. And I think that now they're terrorizing us, so that we're scared. But we will never back down. We will never back down. We will never stop having drag events.