NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace on banning the Confederate flag and a new generation of fans

Amna Nawaz:

Now for NASCAR.

The decision to ban the Confederate Flag represents a major shift. The flag has long been a hard-to-miss presence at races. This photo shows some flying at a Homestead-Miami Speedway. This was back in 2018.

Now, the driving force this week pushing for the ban has been Bubba Wallace, a driver in NASCAR's top series who's been elevating the issue of racial equality in that community. At recent races, he's worn shirts with the message "I can't breathe." And Wednesday evening, he raced 500 laps in a car sporting a special Black Lives Matter paint scheme.

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace joins us now.

Bubba, thanks for making the time, and welcome to the "NewsHour."

I want to ask you about this decision, because it happened pretty quickly. It seems like, within days of you making that request, NASCAR said, all-out ban on the flag.

But they have wrestled wit before. I remember, back in 2015, they encouraged fans to stop bringing the flag, and the fans ignored them. So why do you think they did this ban, an all-out ban now?