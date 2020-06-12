Is this the end for public monuments to the Confederacy?

Judy Woodruff:

More than 150 years after the Civil War, monuments, schools and roads across the country still honor Confederate generals and leaders.

But in the midst of the recent protests demanding racial equality, there is a renewed push to take down the monuments.

In a moment, Amna Nawaz will talk to the man who lead the drive to have NASCAR ban Confederate Flags.

But, first, Lisa Desjardins looks at how the death of George Floyd has prompted louder calls to remove public symbols of the Confederacy.