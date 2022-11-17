Drought’s impact on Mississippi River causes disruptions in shipping and agriculture

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
Up and down the Mississippi River basin, below-average rainfall has constricted one of the country’s major economic thoroughfares. Some areas along the river are reporting their lowest water levels in decades and it could affect consumers across the country. William Brangham reports.
