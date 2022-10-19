Severe drought and Russia’s war in Ukraine intensify hunger and poverty in Chad

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Willem Marx
A dire humanitarian emergency is grappling the people of Chad, where severe drought and the war in Ukraine have led to soaring food prices. The country already suffers one of the highest hunger levels in the world with more than 2 million people estimated to be hungry. Special Correspondent Willem Marx visited the landlocked African nation where he found entire communities struggling to survive.
