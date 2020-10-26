Durbin: Senate should be delivering pandemic aid, not SCOTUS confirmation

Judy Woodruff:

Dick Durbin of Illinois is the second highest ranking Democrat in the Senate. He is also a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee. And he joins us now from Capitol Hill.

Senator Durbin, thank you very much for talking with us.

As you know, Republicans are on the verge of confirming President Trump's third appointee to the Supreme Court. She will be — Judge Barrett will be sitting on the court as early as tomorrow.

How — and this is over the fierce objection of you and every other Democrat. How dig a setback is this for Democrats?