During 1st day back at White House, Trump suspends pandemic aid talks

Yamiche Alcindor:

Well, in a surprising move, the president decided to go to Twitter to announce that he unilaterally was pulling out of the COVID-19 relief negotiation.

And the issue here is that the president essentially is saying that this is a waste of time and that this should not be going on. The president tweeted that he was lashing out at Democrats.

And then he also made a promise that I want to share. He said: "Nancy Pelosi is asking for $2.4 trillion to bail out poorly run high-crime Democratic states, money that is in no way related to COVID-19. Immediately after I win, I will pass a major stimulus bill."

Now, it's not surprising that these talks broke down, because they have been going on for weeks, and Democrats and Republicans were very far apart. But it is surprising that the president is deciding that he's going to do this on his own.

This comes hours after Federal Reserve chairman, Jerome Powell, said that he was urging Congress to pass more relief funds because the stimulus, while — the economy, rather, while doing well, needed more help from Congress. He said that it would be tragic, possibly, if the recovery did not get that help.

It is, of course, that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is saying he agrees with the president in backing out of these negotiations. The other thing to note is that there are a lot of Americans who are really worried about whether or not they are going to be able to weather this economic storm through this pandemic.

And there are political strategists who say that the president here is on really tricky ground, because Democrats have been saying that he is really focused on himself and not on these negotiations. And here now he's saying, I want the Supreme Court nominee more than I want relief for millions of Americans.