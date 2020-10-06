Trump urges Americans not to fear virus that has killed over 210,000

Yamiche Alcindor:

In fact, most Americans don't have access to the same level of care and drug treatment that the president has received.

Today, President Trump also falsely claimed that COVID is less deadly than the seasonal flu. That prompted Twitter to add a warning that the post contained misleading and potentially harmful information. Facebook blocked the post entirely.

All of this comes with less than 30 days to go until Election Day, and with the president plainly eager to get back to campaigning. He tweeted this morning that he was feeling great, and was already looking forward to next Thursday's presidential debate.

But he remains on a powerful combination of drugs, as he continues to battle the coronavirus. Yesterday, even his personal physician acknowledged he's not out of the woods just yet. Today, Dr. Sean Conley issued a statement that President Trump was reporting no symptoms and that his vital signs and physical exam remain stable.

Vice President Pence's doctor also said he remains healthy, and continues to test negative for the virus.

A spokesman for his Democratic challenger, Senator Kamala Harris, said she also tested negative. They are slated to debate tomorrow night in Salt Lake City.

Meanwhile, the backlash over Mr. Trump's actions in recent days has intensified.

Last night, Democratic rival Joe Biden weighed in at an NBC town hall in Miami.