During the pandemic, reports of child abuse have decreased. Here’s why that’s concerning

Since the coronavirus pandemic closed schools nationwide, children are spending much more time at home. But reports of abuse and neglect have declined dramatically, prompting concerns among child welfare advocates that mistreatment isn’t being exposed. William Brangham reports on the fears of child welfare experts and talks to Dr. Robert Sege, a pediatrician and policy fellow at Tufts University.

Child Abuse

Childhelp®

Phone: 800.4.A.CHILD (800.422.4453)

People They Help: Child abuse victims, parents, concerned individuals

Child Sexual Abuse

Darkness to Light

Phone: 866.FOR.LIGHT (866.367.5444)

People They Help: Children and adults needing local information or resources about sexual abuse

Family Violence

National Domestic Violence Hotline

Phone: 800.799.SAFE (800.799.7233)

TTY: 800.787.3224

Video Phone Only for Deaf Callers: 206.518.9361

People They Help: Children, parents, friends, offenders

Help for Parents

National Parent Helpline®

Phone: 855.4APARENT (855.427.2736) (available 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., PST, weekdays)

People They Help: Parents and caregivers needing emotional support and links to resources

Human Trafficking

National Human Trafficking Hotline

Phone: 888.373.7888

People They Help: Victims of human trafficking and those reporting potential trafficking situations

Mental Illness

National Alliance on Mental Illness

Phone: 800.950.NAMI (800.950.6264) (available 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., ET, weekdays)

People They Help: Individuals, families, professionals

Missing/Abducted Children

Child Find of America

Phone: 800.I.AM.LOST (800.426.5678)

People They Help: Parents reporting lost or abducted children, including parental abductions

Child Find of America—Mediation

Phone: 800.A.WAY.OUT (800.292.9688)

People They Help: Parents (abduction, prevention, child custody issues)

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

Phone: 800.THE.LOST (800.843.5678)

TTY: 800.826.7653

People They Help: Families and professionals (social services, law enforcement)

Rape/Incest

Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network (RAINN)

Phone: 800.656.HOPE (800.656.4673)

People They Help: Rape and incest victims, media, policymakers, concerned individuals

Substance Abuse

National Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Information Center

Phone: 800.784.6776

People They Help: Families, professionals, media, policymakers, concerned individuals

Suicide Prevention

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

Phone: 800.273.TALK (800.273.8255)

TTY: 800.799.4TTY (800.799.4889)

People They Help: Families, concerned individuals

Youth in Trouble/Runaways

National Runaway Switchboard

Phone: 800.RUNAWAY (800.786.2929)

People They Help: Runaway and homeless youth, families