Early voting in Georgia Senate runoff between Warnock and Walker breaks records

Laura Barrón-López :

So, an number of Democrats here in Georgia think that the fact that Democrats have retained, maintained control of the Senate actually gives them an edge heading into this run-off, because they are thinking that it could potentially dampen Republican turnout.

Now, Herschel Walker is trying to really win over those Brian Kemp voters — that's the Republican governor here in Georgia — the voters that didn't vote for him in the general election. There were some 200,000 that voted for Governor Kemp who did not vote for Herschel Walker. And there were a number of split-ticket voters.

And so Walker is trying to really win over a lot of those moderate independents, people that voted for Kemp, maybe voted for Warnock as well in the general. But it remains to be seen if he's going to be able to close that gap, as Democrats have really changed the ground game here, Judy, since 2018.

And I was talking to former election official, a Republican, who was saying that Democrats have improved their organizing around the early vote, around absentee voting, and that it's really put Republicans on their back foot as they try to close that gap.