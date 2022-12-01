#GivingTuesday

Double your gift to
PBS NewsHour by midnight!

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

December 1, 2022PBS NewsHour full episode

Thursday on the NewsHour...

Thursday on the NewsHour, former Vice President Mike Pence sits down with us to discuss the Jan. 6 insurrection and why he supported legal challenges to the 2020 election. Early voters wait in line for hours to cast ballots in Georgia's Senate runoff. Plus, Turkey attacks Kurdish military bases along the Syrian border, a move that could have implications for the U.S. fight against ISIS.

Listen to the Broadcast

Subscribe to the Full Show Podcast

Segments From This Episode

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

More Ways to Watch