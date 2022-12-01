Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
Thursday on the NewsHour, former Vice President Mike Pence sits down with us to discuss the Jan. 6 insurrection and why he supported legal challenges to the 2020 election. Early voters wait in line for hours to cast ballots in Georgia's Senate runoff. Plus, Turkey attacks Kurdish military bases along the Syrian border, a move that could have implications for the U.S. fight against ISIS.
