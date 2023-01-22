Earth’s ozone layer continues to recover, scientists report

William Brangham
By —

William Brangham

By —

Andrew Corkery

By —

Solveig Rennan

By —

Azhar Merchant

Audio

In one of the great environmental success stories of our time, scientists say that a 35-year-old agreement has resulted in the steady and promising recovery of the Earth's ozone layer, a critical protective shield that blocks harmful ultraviolet radiation from the sun. Dr. Paul Newman, chief scientist for Earth sciences at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, joins William Brangham to discuss.

Listen to this Segment

William Brangham
By —

William Brangham

William Brangham is a correspondent and producer for PBS NewsHour in Washington, D.C. He joined the flagship PBS program in 2015, after spending two years with PBS NewsHour Weekend in New York City.

@WmBrangham
By —

Andrew Corkery

Andrew Corkery is a national affairs producer at PBS News Weekend.

By —

Solveig Rennan

Solveig Rennan is a production assistant at PBS News Weekend.

By —

Azhar Merchant

Azhar Merchant is a production assistant at PBS News Weekend.

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch