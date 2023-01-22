Earth’s ozone layer continues to recover, scientists report

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
William Brangham
Andrew Corkery
Solveig Rennan
Azhar Merchant
In one of the great environmental success stories of our time, scientists say that a 35-year-old agreement has resulted in the steady and promising recovery of the Earth's ozone layer, a critical protective shield that blocks harmful ultraviolet radiation from the sun. Dr. Paul Newman, chief scientist for Earth sciences at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, joins William Brangham to discuss.
William Brangham is a correspondent and producer for PBS NewsHour in Washington, D.C. He joined the flagship PBS program in 2015, after spending two years with PBS NewsHour Weekend in New York City.
Andrew Corkery is a national affairs producer at PBS News Weekend.
Solveig Rennan is a production assistant at PBS News Weekend.
Azhar Merchant is a production assistant at PBS News Weekend.
