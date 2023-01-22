January 22, 2023PBS News Weekend full episode

Sunday on PBS News Weekend, we get the latest on a mass shooting in Monterey Park, California during Lunar New Year celebrations. Then, we discuss the fallout for President Biden after an FBI search uncovered more classified materials at his Delaware home. We also look at the state of abortion rights on the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade. Plus, we get an update on the Earth’s ozone layer.

