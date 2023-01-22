Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Sunday on PBS News Weekend, we get the latest on a mass shooting in Monterey Park, California during Lunar New Year celebrations. Then, we discuss the fallout for President Biden after an FBI search uncovered more classified materials at his Delaware home. We also look at the state of abortion rights on the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade. Plus, we get an update on the Earth’s ozone layer.
