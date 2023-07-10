Eastern U.S. hit with flooding as heat wave drags on in West and South

Stephanie Sy:

Landslides, floods, fires affecting the world over, and made worse, scientists say, by climate change.

Here in Phoenix, weather experts say its likely that the city will surpass its 18-day streak of 110-plus degree days if the heat wave continues through July 18.

For more on how the city is handling the heat wave, I'm joined by David Hondula. He leads the Office of Heat Response and Mitigation in Phoenix, which became one of the first cities in the U.S. to create that position last year.

David, it is good to see you. Thanks for joining the "NewsHour."

So, we're about a week-and-a-half into this latest heat wave. I wonder what your office has been doing in the last several days to mitigate the dangerous effects of these extreme temperatures?

David Hondula, Director, Phoenix Office of Heat Response and Mitigation: Well, Stephanie, thanks for having us back on.

And we share your concern that this is a serious public health — unfolding here in Phoenix and across the communities all across the Southwest. Heat is our leading or one of our nation's leading weather-related killers. So we need all hands on deck to help protect vulnerable community members.

And that's certainly some of the work our team has been involved in. We have really been focusing on direct engagement with some of the most heat-impacted members of our community, sharing heat relief supplies, getting the word out about where community cooling resources are. And when we can help facilitate connections to critical social services, we find those to be really important connections to make as well.