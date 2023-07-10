July 10, 2023PBS NewsHour full episode

Monday on the NewsHour...

Monday on the NewsHour, the U.S. grapples with deadly temperatures as a heat wave grips the West and South. The U.S. ambassador to NATO discusses the future of the alliance and its potential expansion ahead of a crucial summit. Plus, the Supreme Court's decision on affirmative action sparks concerns over whether it could lead to fewer doctors of color and more racial bias in medicine.

