Economists and business leaders raise alarm about looming debt ceiling deadline

Laura Barrón-López:

Veterans' benefits could also be impacted.

Neil, what are you hearing from members of the chamber about this potential risk?

Neil Bradley, Executive Vice President, U.S. Chamber of Commerce: Well, there is a lot of concern, when you think about both our debt and deficit, which is a long-term challenge that we face as a nation, and we do need to get it under control.

But when you think about the implications from defaulting on the debt, something that's never occurred in our entire history, you're talking about wiping out the very underpinnings of the U.S. economy. So everything is really based on this idea of the full faith and credit of the United States government, that the United States government pays its bills.

That's why, when people buy Treasuries, they're considered risk-free, because no one ever contemplates that the U.S. government won't pay off that Treasury bill. That means that everything else is benchmarked against that Treasury.

If all of a sudden we call that into question, then everything gets called into question, the ability of the government to pay its bills, to pay seniors, to pay the contractors that Wendy was talking about. And the whole trust in the financial system collapses.

The result for American families, they're going to be paying a lot more in interest rates from their credit card to their home mortgage loan to businesses, a collapse in demand and an inability to meet basic financial obligations.