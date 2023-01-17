January 17, 2023PBS NewsHour full episode

Tuesday on the NewsHour...

Tuesday on the NewsHour, China's population decreases for the first time in 60 years, highlighting a demographic crisis that could alter the global economy. A Republican candidate who lost his election is arrested for orchestrating shootings targeting Democratic officials in New Mexico. Plus, victims of human trafficking in Nepal who were forced to sell their organs share their harrowing stories.

