Educators try to turn around pandemic-era learning loss

Geoff Bennett
Ryan Connelly Holmes
Harry Zahn
Nearly three years into the pandemic, students and teachers in the U.S. are still trying to close the education gap formed by COVID-induced school shutdowns and remote learning struggles. Robert Balfanz, a researcher at the Johns Hopkins School of Education, joins Geoff Bennett to discuss the challenges facing students nationwide and efforts to stem the country's learning loss.
Geoff Bennett serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour. He also serves as an NBC News and MSNBC political contributor.
