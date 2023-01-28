Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Leave your feedback
Saturday on PBS News Weekend, we look at use of force in policing as the country mourns the violent death of Tyre Nichol’s at the hands of Memphis police officers. Then, we look at the state of pandemic-era learning loss for students and what can be done to close that gap. Plus, how some states are working to fund the 988 suicide and mental health crisis hotline before federal money runs out.
Support Provided By:
Learn more